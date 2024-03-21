Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 170.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

