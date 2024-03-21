Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

PNW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 75,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

