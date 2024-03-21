Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,556,000 after acquiring an additional 94,185 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $89.60 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.