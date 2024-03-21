Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $437,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,844. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

