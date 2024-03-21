Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after buying an additional 2,071,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.31. 858,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

