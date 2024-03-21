Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the second quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

