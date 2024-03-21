Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD traded up $13.61 on Thursday, reaching $437.99. 77,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.36. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $439.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.80.

Read Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.