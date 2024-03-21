Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $27.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,556.21. 131,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,663.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,504.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

