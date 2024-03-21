Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cimpress by 17.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 2,607.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $92.96. 27,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.99. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

