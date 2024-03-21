Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.47. 870,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,670. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.78 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.