Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 106,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 108,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.