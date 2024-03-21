Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,863 shares of company stock worth $9,622,811 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

