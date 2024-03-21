Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at $4,053,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Trex by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 152,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

