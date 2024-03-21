Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 17,219 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

