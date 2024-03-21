Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.36. Approximately 1,134,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,101,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi raised its position in Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Core & Main by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

