Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 511 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.52. 4,811,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,892. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

