Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,479,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,736. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.