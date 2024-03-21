Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after purchasing an additional 657,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 242,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

