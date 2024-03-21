Cormark Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

