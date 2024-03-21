Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Down 3.4%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.15. 35,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 134,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

