Craig Hallum Cuts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $8.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 195.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 28,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,694. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 875,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

