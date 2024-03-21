Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

CR stock opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $134.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 187.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

