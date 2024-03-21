CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.63. 366,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,046,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

