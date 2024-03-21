Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Sells $105,361.20 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

