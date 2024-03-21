CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $230,060.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $236.99 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

