CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $230,060.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CSW Industrials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $236.99 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
CSW Industrials Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSW Industrials
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Nio Stock Price Is On Track for Penny-Stock Status
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.