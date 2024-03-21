CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $1.25

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.96% from the company’s current price.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ CURI opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.02. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

