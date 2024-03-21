Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Kevin Rayment Sells 1,070 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $260,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $245.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

