Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 308.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $181.13. 55,402,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,038,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

