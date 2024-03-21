Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 880,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

