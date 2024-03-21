Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,433 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

