Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 13,579,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,370,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

