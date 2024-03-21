Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 513.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 18,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $226.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

