Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $259.70. 181,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.69. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

