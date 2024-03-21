Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS QUAL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.94. 1,451,084 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

