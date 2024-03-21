Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 166,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NSC traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.91. 830,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

