Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,161 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,207,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

