Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.32. 1,672,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,132. The company has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

