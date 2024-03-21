Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 33,625 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,625 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 78,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 51,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIZ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

