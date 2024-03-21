Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DHI traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.32. 1,095,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,903. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

