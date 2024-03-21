Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $20.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,165.37. 204,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,842. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,051.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,168.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

