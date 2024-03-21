D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $162.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

