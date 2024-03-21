Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,643,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,941,000 after purchasing an additional 188,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

