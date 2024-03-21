Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of ~11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.84. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

