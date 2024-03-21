Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 235,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 558,170 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 336,910 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.