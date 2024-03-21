DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,861 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

