Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $395.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.83. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.