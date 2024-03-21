Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $44.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

DNLI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.34. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,415.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,161,976. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

