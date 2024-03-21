Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.10

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 185006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Despegar.com by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

