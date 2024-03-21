DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

