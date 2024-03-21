Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR opened at $140.89 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.